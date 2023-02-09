Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says Confident Finland, Sweden to Join Alliance Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said they are confident Finland and Sweden will be formally accepted into the alliance soon.

"We're confident that NATO will formally welcome both countries, and that will happen soon," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Stoltenberg in Washington.