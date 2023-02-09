UrduPoint.com

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says Confident Finland, Sweden To Join Alliance Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says Confident Finland, Sweden to Join Alliance Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said they are confident Finland and Sweden will be formally accepted into the alliance soon.

"We're confident that NATO will formally welcome both countries, and that will happen soon," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Stoltenberg in Washington.

Related Topics

NATO Washington Alliance Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

21 minutes ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

22 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

28 minutes ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

28 minutes ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

28 minutes ago
 'Put politics aside', facilitate northwest Syria a ..

'Put politics aside', facilitate northwest Syria aid access: UN

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.