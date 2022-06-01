Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Bolster Budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that NATO will increase its budget and deterrence capabilities.

"We will bolster NATO's budget, and we will renew our alliance's defense and deterrence capabilities," Blinken said after a meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.