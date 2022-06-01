UrduPoint.com

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Bolster Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Bolster Budget

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that NATO will increase its budget and deterrence capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that NATO will increase its budget and deterrence capabilities.

"We will bolster NATO's budget, and we will renew our alliance's defense and deterrence capabilities," Blinken said after a meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.

Related Topics

NATO Washington Budget Alliance

Recent Stories

NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Tur ..

NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Turkish Senior Officials in Bruss ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Gan ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Gandapur

1 minute ago
 World No. 1 Swiatek extends winning run to reach F ..

World No. 1 Swiatek extends winning run to reach French Open semis

1 minute ago
 Two killed in Jamaur road accident

Two killed in Jamaur road accident

1 minute ago
 Inflation in France at Peak Level, Price Growth to ..

Inflation in France at Peak Level, Price Growth to Continue - Finance Minister

3 minutes ago
 Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shootin ..

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.