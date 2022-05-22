Blinken Alludes to Swift Song, Joking That US, Russia 'Never Ever Getting Back Together'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has jokingly hinted that Washington does not intend to mend relations with Moscow.

"Yes, NYU (New York University) got Taylor Swift as their commencement speaker.

Now, my staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' to (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Blinken joked during his commencement address at Georgetown University on Saturday.

He added that his staff found the idea to be "undiplomatic" and "cringe."

Earlier this month, US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said that diplomatic ties between the two countries need to be maintained despite "deep and significant disagreements."