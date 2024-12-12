Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat opened a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus

Aqaba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat opened a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

Blinken, who will head later Thursday to Turkey, has called for an "inclusive" process to form Syria's next government that includes protections for minorities after rebels ended the repressive rule of Assad, a member of the Alawite community.

Meeting King Abdullah in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, Blinken, who leaves office in little more than a month, promised US support for "the stability of Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, during this period of transition", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken called for "an inclusive transition that can lead to an accountable and representative Syrian government chosen by the Syrian people", Miller said.