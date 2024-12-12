Open Menu

Blinken And Jordan King Agree On Need For Secure Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat opened a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus

Aqaba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan's King Abdullah II called Thursday for a secure Syria as the top US diplomat opened a regional tour following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

Blinken, who will head later Thursday to Turkey, has called for an "inclusive" process to form Syria's next government that includes protections for minorities after rebels ended the repressive rule of Assad, a member of the Alawite community.

Meeting King Abdullah in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, Blinken, who leaves office in little more than a month, promised US support for "the stability of Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, during this period of transition", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken called for "an inclusive transition that can lead to an accountable and representative Syrian government chosen by the Syrian people", Miller said.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Damascus Lead Government Top

Recent Stories

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

2 minutes ago
 Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure S ..

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University sports gala 2024

Punjab University sports gala 2024

3 minutes ago
 Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess c ..

Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ

3 minutes ago
 The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to ..

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University students get positions in declam ..

Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest

5 minutes ago
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on He ..

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Direc ..

5 minutes ago
 12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

5 minutes ago
 German delegation visits PU, meets VC

German delegation visits PU, meets VC

5 minutes ago
 Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

12 minutes ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

17 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World