Blinken Announces $436Mln In New US Assistance To Syria

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Blinken Announces $436Mln in New US Assistance to Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken has announced an additional $436 million in new assistance to Syria at a conference with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday.

 "I am announcing that today the United States is providing an additional $436 million in humanitarian assistance to Syrians and the communities that host them," he said.

More Stories From World

