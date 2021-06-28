Blinken Announces $436Mln In New US Assistance To Syria
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken has announced an additional $436 million in new assistance to Syria at a conference with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday.
"I am announcing that today the United States is providing an additional $436 million in humanitarian assistance to Syrians and the communities that host them," he said.