WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United States and Malaysia are launching a partnership to accelerate the latter's transition to clean energy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today we're announcing a new partnership between Malaysia and the United States to speed up Malaysia's transition to clean energy. It's called the Power Sector Program. And the goal is to help Malaysia attract more and higher quality clean energy investments, and to create the conditions for that investment to yield the greatest possible results," Blinken said.

Washington will provide Kuala Lumpur with advice on how to attract the investment which is needed to meet clean energy goals.

"We'll provide technical assistance on upgrading Malaysia's electric grid so that it can better handle and distribute power generated by renewable sources, including solar.

And we're focusing the support in regions of the country where it can do the most good, like East Malaysia, where qualified investors can speed up the transition from diesel to solar and battery power while creating jobs and spurring growth," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Blinken met with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob to discuss bilateral relations.

"The Secretary reaffirmed ASEAN centrality and highlighted U.S. strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation, including on COVID-19 recovery and pandemic preparedness," the State Department said.

Blinken's visit to Malaysia follows his travel to Indonesia.

