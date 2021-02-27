Blinken Announces New US Visa Restriction Policy Dubbed 'Khashoggi Ban'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The United States has introduced a new visa restriction policy called the Khashoggi Ban, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Today I am announcing the 'Khashoggi Ban'...

The Khashoggi Ban allows the State Department to impose visa restrictions on individuals who, acting on behalf of a foreign government, are believed to have been directly engaged in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities, including those that suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work, or who engage in such activities with respect to the families or other close associates of such persons," Blinken said in a press release.