Blinken Announces Over $140Mln In Humanitarian Aid,$31Mln In Development Aid For Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:28 PM

The United States has allocated over $140 million in humanitarian aid and $31 million in development assistance for Venezuela, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday

"The United States announced today more than $140 million in additional humanitarian assistance and more than $31 million in development assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans in Venezuela, Venezuelan refugees and migrants, and their generous host communities across the region,"� Blinken said.

"This assistance includes more than $56 million through the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and more than $115million through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)."

Blinken underscored that Washington works with trusted organizations to deliver funds and to ensure they are not acquired by the government.

