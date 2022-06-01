Blinken Appoints Ambassador Mike Hammer as New US Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ambassador Mike Hammer has become appointed as the new US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and will replace current envoy David Satterfield, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

"As Ambassador David Satterfield prepares to step down from the role, I am announcing that Ambassador Mike Hammer will succeed him as US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa," Blinken said in a statement.

The appointment underscores the US commitment to the prevalence of diplomatic efforts in the region, including the political and peace process in Ethiopia, the statement said.

The Biden administration also remains committed to a cessation of hostilities and a negotiated resolution of the conflict in Ethiopia, the statement added.

Ethiopia has been gripped by a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a military base, and launched an anti-terrorist operation. After the TPLF seized in June 2021 the city of Mekelle, Tigray's administrative center, the Ethiopian government declared an unconditional ceasefire.

However, the TPLF launched a new offensive after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and caused humanitarian crisis across Ethiopia.