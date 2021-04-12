UrduPoint.com
Blinken Appoints Career Diplomat Abercrombie-Winstanley As State Dept. Diversity Officer

Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley to become the department's first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

"Today, we are taking an important step in that [equality promotion] direction by naming ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as our Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer [CDIO], the first in the department's history," Blinken said at a press briefing.

CDIO will report directly to the Secretary of State and will be empowered to develop a robust framework for fostering diversity and inclusion in the department's workforce, he said.

She will also be entrusted with aligning and advancing diversity and inclusion efforts across the department, including holding senior department leadership accountable, Blinken added.

According to Blinken, lack of diversity has been a systemic problem at the State Department.

The current step is in line with President Joe Biden's inaugural declarations to end inequality and to build a more inclusive society in the United States.

