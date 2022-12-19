UrduPoint.com

Blinken Appoints Special Envoy To Northern Ireland For Economic Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Blinken Appoints Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed on Monday career diplomat Joe Kennedy III as special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed on Monday career diplomat Joe Kennedy III as special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs.

"Today we are announcing the appointment of Joe Kennedy III as the U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.

In this capacity, he will focus on advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland to the benefit of all communities as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland," Blinken said in a statement.

US diplomats will continue to cooperate with political leaders to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol, he added.

Prior to the appointment, Kennedy worked eight years in the US House of Representatives, and served as Massachusetts assistant district attorney and peace corps volunteer.

