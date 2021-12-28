Blinken Appoints Stuart Eizenstat as Special Adviser on Holocaust Issues - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat to serve as special adviser on Holocaust issues, a similar position the diplomat held during the Trump administration, the State Department said on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken has appointed Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat as his Special Adviser on Holocaust Issues," the State Department said in a press release. "He served as an Expert Advisor on Holocaust Issues during the Trump Administration."

Before becoming an expert advisor on Holocaust in October 2020 under former US President Donald Trump, Eizenstat served as a deputy secretary of the treasury, under secretary of state for economic affairs, ambassador to the European Union, and is currently a senior law counsel at the Covington & Burling law firm, the release said.

During the Clinton administration, Eizenstat was responsible for negotiating agreements with the Swiss, Germans, Austrians, and French on the restitution of property, compensation payments to slave and forced laborers, and other issues, the release said.

Eizenstat's main task in the new position will be to offer policy advice on Holocaust-related matters, according to the release.