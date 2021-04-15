Blinken Arrives in Kabul to Discuss US Troops Pullout - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KAVUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul for negotiations on the peace process and the troop withdrawal, a source in the Afghan security forces told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Blinken has arrived in Kabul to discuss with [Afghan] President [Ashraf] Ghani and other Afghan government officials the peace process and how US troops will leave Afghanistan," the source said.

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the US troops pullout from Afghanistan would be completed by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.