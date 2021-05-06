UrduPoint.com
Blinken Arrives In Kiev For First Visit To Ukraine By Biden Administration Official

Thu 06th May 2021

Blinken Arrives in Kiev for First Visit to Ukraine by Biden Administration Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Thursday, marking the first time that an official from the Biden administration has visited the country.

"Wheels down in Kyiv as we look to strengthen the #USUkrainePartnership," Blinken said in a tweet after landing.

The top US diplomat also said the visit will be an important opportunity to discuss with America's Ukrainian partners Russia's alleged aggression and to underscore the need for maintaining both the pace of and focus on reforms in Kiev.

Blinken on Thursday is set to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and local lawmakers and representatives of Ukrainian civil society, according to the State Department.

Blinken arrived in Ukraine directly from the UK where he attended the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting while also engaging in bilateral talks with foreign colleagues.

The visit comes as Russia continues to withdraw troops from around the Ukrainian border following a buildup associated with a snap readiness check that unsettled Kiev and Western onlookers alike.

