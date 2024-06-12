Blinken Arrives In Qatar For Talks With Gaza Mediator
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down in Doha on Wednesday for talks with key mediator Qatar after Palestinian group gave its response to a US-led proposal for a ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza.
Blinken, on a four-country swing around the middle East to push the Palestinian group to accept the truce plan, will meet the top leadership in the gas-rich Gulf state, which has transmitted messages to the group.
The group, responding to the plan laid out on May 31 by President Joe Biden, proposed amendments late Tuesday including a ceasefire timeline and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, according to a source familiar with the talks.
The Biden plan calls for an Israeli withdrawal from "major population centres" and a ceasefire for six weeks, which would then be extended as negotiators reach a permanent deal.
The White House said Tuesday that the United States was "evaluating" the reply.
Biden is eager to end a war that has taken a mounting toll on civilians and turned parts of his Democratic Party base against him months ahead of a razor-close election.
Blinken said in Israel on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has committed himself to the plan, although the Israeli government, which has far-right members, has not formally endorsed it.
Blinken on Tuesday pressed the group's Gaza-based leader, Yahya Sinwar, to take the deal.
