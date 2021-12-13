Blinken Arrives to Indonesia Monday to Discuss Bilateral Relations - Spokesperson

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday morning to discuss bilateral relations and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, his spokesperson Ned Price said

"@SecBlinken has landed in Indonesia.

In Jakarta, he will discuss shared goals on COVID-19 recovery, strengthening democracy, bolstering trade and economic ties, defending freedom of navigation, and collaborating in cybersecurity with Indonesia," Price tweeted.

Blinken will stay in Jakarta from December 13-14, where he will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and other officials, a press release by the US State Department noted.

Talks will also focus on the importance of an open and free Indo-Pacific region.

After visiting Jakarta, the secretary of state will head for Malaysia, Thailand and Hawaii.