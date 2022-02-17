Blinken Arrives to UN in New York to Address Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived to the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, a Spuntik correspondent reported from the scene

Blinken did not respond to any reporters' questions on arrival, including about his reaction to receiving Russia's response on the proposed security guarantees in Europe.

The US Secretary of States arrived around 11:00 a.m. (EDT), making a last minute change to his scheduled trip to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Blinken will address the situation in Ukraine amid the threat of Russia's "imminent invasion," US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier.

Western media reported the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday, but Russia pulked back some of its troops from the border.

Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory as it sees fit. However, Russia has also warned that NATO activities near its borders and plans to expand further eastward pose a direct threat to its national security.