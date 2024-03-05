Blinken Asks Palestinian Group To Accept 'immediate Ceasefire' With Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:21 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tuesday on Palestinian group to accept an "immediate ceasefire" with Israel as the fighter group met Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Cairo
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tuesday on Palestinian group to accept an "immediate ceasefire" with Israel as the fighter group met Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Cairo.
"We have an opportunity for an immediate ceasefire that can dramatically increase the amount of humanitarian assistance getting to Palestinians who so desperately need it, and can also set the conditions for an enduring resolution," Blinken said as he met the Qatari prime minister in Washington.
"It is on Hamas to make decisions about whether it is prepared to engage in that ceasefire," he said.
Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, a key mediator on the deal, promised to be "persistent to make sure that this deal happens.
"Despite whoever is trying to undermine the efforts of bringing peace, we want to bring peace, we want to see an end of the humanitarian suffering, we want to see the hostages back with their families," he said.
Blinken also called on Israel to allow more aid into war-battered Gaza, where warnings have grown of famine and the United States has resorted to aid airdrops.
"Israel has to maximize every possible means, every possible method, of getting assistance to people who need it," Blinken said.
He called for Israel to open more crossings into Gaza and to ensure that aid can go to people in need.
"We will continue to press that every single day because the situation as it stands is simply not acceptable," Blinken said.
sct/bfm/
Recent Stories
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Facebook, Instagram face worldwide disruption
USC sells food items at price lower than open market
Alhamra Arts Center organizes poetry, Qawwali evening
China photovoltaic industry ranks first in globe: CPIA
Govt utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flood victims: CM Bugti
DC for ensuring transparent distribution of amount to farmers
PA summoned on Thursday
38,290 ration bags provided to deserving families
More Stories From World
-
China highly values relations with Nepal, ready to work with new govt: Mao Ning18 minutes ago
-
Gaza's starving children need a 'flood' of aid: UN18 minutes ago
-
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military3 hours ago
-
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, tourists3 hours ago
-
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery3 hours ago
-
EU proposes vast defence boost as Ukraine war drags on3 hours ago
-
China raises defense budget by 7.2% for 20243 hours ago
-
Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Using hearing aids may lower dementia risk for elders: research3 hours ago
-
China renews yellow alert for heavy fog3 hours ago
-
Macron urges Ukraine's allies not to be 'cowards'3 hours ago
-
Shanghai home to 22 wildlife habitats aimed at biodiversity protection, education3 hours ago