WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his Sudanese counterpart asked what action the United States can take to support the transition to a civilian-led government following the military takeover by Sudanese armed forces, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi to solicit her views about what steps the United States can take to support the Sudanese people in their call for a civilian-led transition to democracy in accordance with the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration," Price said in the release on Wednesday.