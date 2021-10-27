WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with African Union President Felix Tshisekedi discussed the military takeover in Sudan and both sides agreed on the need for a return to a transitional civilian-led government, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi about the ongoing military takeover in Sudan," Price said in the release on Tuesday. "Given President Tshisekedi's leadership as President of the African Union, they agreed on the need for a return to a civilian-led transitional government in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration brokered by the African Union."