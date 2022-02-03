UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Austin Pledge To Resume Discussion Of Mistakes In Afghanistan - US Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Blinken, Austin Pledge to Resume Discussion of Mistakes in Afghanistan - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, have promised to return for another congressional hearing on the challenges in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal in August, US senator Jim Inhofe's office said in a press release.

"We still face a lot of real challenges in Afghanistan even though our troop presence is gone. Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin spoke to a number of these challenges today," Inhofe said as quoted by the release on Wednesday. "I secured commitments from both Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin to return for a public hearing on Afghanistan.

"

Blinken and Austin were invited to testify before a closed Senate hearing on the US policy in Afghanistan that took place on Wednesday.

Inhofe was not satisfied with the provided testimonies since they did not contain details regarding the nature of the terrorist threat in Afghanistan today as well as Blinken's and Austin's counterterrorism plans for the future.

The senator believes that learning from the US mistakes in Afghanistan is a way forward to deter Russia's alleged aggression in Europe or an alleged Chinese economic offensive, according to the release.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Afghanistan Senate Russia Europe China Austin August From

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

3 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

3 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

3 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

4 hours ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>