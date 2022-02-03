Blinken, Austin Pledge to Resume Discussion of Mistakes in Afghanistan - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, have promised to return for another congressional hearing on the challenges in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal in August, US senator Jim Inhofe's office said in a press release.

"We still face a lot of real challenges in Afghanistan even though our troop presence is gone. Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin spoke to a number of these challenges today," Inhofe said as quoted by the release on Wednesday. "I secured commitments from both Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin to return for a public hearing on Afghanistan.

"

Blinken and Austin were invited to testify before a closed Senate hearing on the US policy in Afghanistan that took place on Wednesday.

Inhofe was not satisfied with the provided testimonies since they did not contain details regarding the nature of the terrorist threat in Afghanistan today as well as Blinken's and Austin's counterterrorism plans for the future.

The senator believes that learning from the US mistakes in Afghanistan is a way forward to deter Russia's alleged aggression in Europe or an alleged Chinese economic offensive, according to the release.