Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

Blinken, Austin Seek to Boost Alliances With Japan, S. Korea in 1st Biden-Era Foreign Trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, embark on the first major foreign trip of Joe Biden's presidency to cement alliances with Japan and South Korea in the face of growing challenges by China to the American posture in the Indo-Pacific.

Their joint in-person tour of Tokyo and Seoul, yet another testimony to the region's criticality, follows Biden's virtual engagements with counterparts from India, Japan and Australia and precedes the debut of US-Chinese security consultations.

"At a time when the region is facing mounting pressure from the People's Republic of China and the continued threat from North Korean nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, this trip sends an important signal of resolve to work with allies and partners... to promote a peaceful, stable and resilient order that benefits us all," a senior Pentagon official told reporters.

In both capitals Blinken and Austin will hold 2+2 and separate meetings with their counterparts. Engagements with Japan's Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defense, Toshimitsu Motegi and Nobuo Kishi, are scheduled for March 16-17.

On March 17-18, both US officials will be hosted in Seoul by South Korea's  Foreign and Defense Ministers, Chung Eui-yong and Suh Wook, according the State Department itinerary.

"The Biden administration has made clear the criticality it attaches to promoting peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region... This trip is an important opportunity to engage on critical national security issues and to strengthen our engagement with our key allies," a senior State Department official told reporters.

Blinken will also meet with Japanese and Korean business and youth leaders as well as "emerging journalists."

Austin among other engagements plans to talk to commanders of US contingents in both countries which are finalizing agreements for continued American presence.

From South Korea the Pentagon chief travels to India, while Blinken will head to Alaska for talks with Chinese officials. He will be joined there by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Last Friday, Biden attended a virtual summit of the Quad, another US-led Indo-Pacific forum, together with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia.

