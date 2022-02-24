Blinken, Austin, Stoltenberg Discuss Coordinated Response to Events in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the alliance's coordinated response to recent developments in Ukraine.

