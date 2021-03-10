Blinken, Austin to Make First Foreign Trip to Tokyo, Seoul Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will make their first foreign trip to Japan and South Korea next week for talks with their counterparts, the State Department and the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"On March 16-17 in Tokyo, Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will attend the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2") meeting hosted by Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi," State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

The two Biden administration officials on March 17-18 will also attend a US-ROK Foreign and Defense Ministerial, or "2+2" in Seoul hosted by South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook, Price said.

During the visit to Tokyo, Blinken will hold separate meetings with Motegi and other senior Japanese officials to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, Price said

During a virtual discussion with business leaders, the top US diplomat will highlight the importance of bilateral economic ties and talk about the economic impact of COVID-19.

Separately, Austin will visit India, the Pentagon said in a news release. During his meetings with his counterpart Rajnath Singh and other senior national security leaders, he will discuss deepening the US-India Major Defense Partnership and advancing bilateral cooperation, the release said.

Before embarking on his foreign trip, Austin will also pay a visit to US Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters in Hawaii to meet with troops and senior commanders to underscore his vision for the region as a priority theater for the Department of Defense, the release said.