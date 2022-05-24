UrduPoint.com

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

Blinken and Wong "discussed collective efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its unprovoked and unjust war of choice against Ukraine, as well as mutual efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine," Price said in a readout of the talks, which took place on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' summit in Tokyo.

The two ministers also discussed the challenges presented by North Korea and expressed concerns about recent developments in the region, including Pyongyang's "destabilizing provocations," Price said.

The talks also addressed topics including bilateral cooperation through the Quad grouping and via the AUKUS alliance and both sides welcomed the recent launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

