WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with $10 million in emergency assistance to support energy infrastructure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"I am authorizing an additional $10 million to support our ongoing efforts to provide emergency assistance to keep Ukraine's energy infrastructure up," Blinken said.

According to the statement, the energy infrastructure aid is part of the $460 million security package to Ukraine earlier announced by the Pentagon.