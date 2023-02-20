UrduPoint.com

Blinken Authorizes $10mln Aid To Support Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 09:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with $10 million in emergency assistance to support energy infrastructure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"I am authorizing an additional $10 million to support our ongoing efforts to provide emergency assistance to keep Ukraine's energy infrastructure up," Blinken said.

According to the statement, the energy infrastructure aid is part of the $460 million security package to Ukraine earlier announced by the Pentagon.

