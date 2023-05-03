Blinken Aware of Kremlin Attack Reports, Taking Anything From Moscow With 'Shaker of Salt'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he is aware of reports of a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, stating that he would take all information from Moscow "with a very large shaker of salt."

"I've seen the reports. I can't in any way validate them," Blinken said during an interview with The Washington Post. "I'd take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he is aware of reports of a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, stating that he would take all information from Moscow "with a very large shaker of salt."

"I've seen the reports. I can't in any way validate them," Blinken said during an interview with The Washington Post. "I'd take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt."

When asked about how the US would react "if Ukraine decides" to strike within Russia, Blinken said: "These are decisions for Ukraine to make, about how it's going to defend itself, about how it's going to get its territory back, how it's going to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.

The US is attempting to verify Russia's claims of Ukrainian involvement in the attack, US media reported.