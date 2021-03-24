Blinken, Baltic Countries Counterparts Discuss Situation in Russia, Belarus - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lihuania - Eva-Maria Liimets, Edgars Rinkevics and Gabrielius Landsbergis - the situation in Russia and Belarus, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"They discussed the situations in Belarus and Russia, as well as China's challenges to the international system, which require our continued partnership to advance peace, prosperity and shared values," Price said.

Blinken welcomed Baltic countries commitment to revitalize NATO and praised their contributions to the alliance, Price added.

The officials from the four countries met after the NATO Ministerial meeting in Brussels, Belgium.