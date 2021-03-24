UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Baltic Countries Counterparts Discuss Situation In Russia, Belarus - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

Blinken, Baltic Countries Counterparts Discuss Situation in Russia, Belarus - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lihuania - Eva-Maria Liimets, Edgars Rinkevics and Gabrielius Landsbergis - the situation in Russia and Belarus, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lihuania - Eva-Maria Liimets, Edgars Rinkevics and Gabrielius Landsbergis - the situation in Russia and Belarus, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"They discussed the situations in Belarus and Russia, as well as China's challenges to the international system, which require our continued partnership to advance peace, prosperity and shared values," Price said.

Blinken welcomed Baltic countries commitment to revitalize NATO and praised their contributions to the alliance, Price added.

The officials from the four countries met after the NATO Ministerial meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Brussels Alliance Price Estonia Belgium Belarus Latvia From

Recent Stories

US to Work With Niger Govt. to Fight Extremism Fol ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says May Put France on COVID-19 Trave ..

3 minutes ago

Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka build lead over Windie ..

3 minutes ago

Scotland's leader says election success will lead ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on re-election in N ..

12 minutes ago

Business Owners in Ukraine's Odessa Protest Agains ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.