Blinken Believes US, Russia on 'Clear Path to Understanding' After Talks With Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he expected no breakthroughs from his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, but believes that the two countries are now on a clear path toward understanding

"We didn't expect breakthroughs today but I believe now we are now on a clear path to understanding," Blinken told journalists.