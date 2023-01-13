Blinken, Biden Unaware If State Dept Records Among Classified Docs Found - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Neither Secretary of State Antony Blinken nor President Joe Biden would know whether any State Department records were among the classified documents found at separate locations and pertaining to Biden's vice presidency, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"Of course, there would not be anything I would know," Price told a press briefing when asked whether any State Department documents could be among the documents recovered. "It is not anything the Secretary would know. As we've heard from the White House it is not something that the President knows."

Price recalled that the matter is being investigated by the Department of Justice.

"Just as the President was, he (Blinken) was surprised to learn that there were any government records taken to that location," Price added.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel to investigate the alleged mishandling of classified government documents from the time Biden was vice president of the United States.

Garland added that the special counsel will look into whether any person or entity violated Federal law in connection to Biden's classified documents incident.

It came after classified documents were found at Biden's former private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement think tank. A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.