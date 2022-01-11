Blinken Blasts Chinese Sanctions on US Officials Advocating Religious Freedom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) China's action in sanctioning four senior US officials in charge of promoting international religious freedom is "yet another" affront to universal human rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"China's sanctions last month on four US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) commissioners, including Chair Nadine Maenza, Vice Chair Nury Turkel, and Commissioners Anurima Bhargava and James W. Carr, constitute yet another PRC affront against universal rights," Blinken said in a statement.

Beijing has previously sanctioned three other current or former USCIRF commissioners, in addition to dozens of current or former US officials and organizations promoting democracy and respect for human rights around the world, the secretary of state recalled.

"We remain undeterred by these actions, and we stand in solidarity with USCIRF and its staff. The United States is committed to defending human rights around the world and will continue to use all diplomatic and economic tools to promote accountability," he continued.

The United States again calls on China to cease its acts of transnational repression, including coercive practices of imprisoning and denying freedom of movement to family members of Uyghur American activists, including individuals serving the American people, Blinken added.