Blinken Blasts Lavrov For Russian Escalation In Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 07:09 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of spreading a "tsunami of misinformation" and blamed Moscow for escalating the war in Ukraine
Ta'Qali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of spreading a "tsunami of misinformation" and blamed Moscow for escalating the war in Ukraine.
The two men were in Malta for the annual ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Lavrov's first visit to a European Union country since Russia's 2022 invasion of its neighbour.
"Now I regret that our colleague, Mr. Lavrov, has left the room, not giving me the courtesy to listen to us as we listen to him. And of course, our Russian colleague is very adept in drowning listeners with a tsunami of misinformation," Blinken said.
"But let's not fool ourselves and let's not allow him or anyone else to fool us. This is not about and has never been about Russia's security. This is about Mr. Putin's imperial project to erase Ukraine from the map."
He added: "One of our colleagues talked about escalation. He's exactly right. Let's talk about escalation."
He referenced North Korea sending troops to fight in the war with Ukraine, as well as "the ongoing assault on Ukraine's energy, including its nuclear transmission group, which poses a great threat to every single country in this room".
Blinken and Lavrov were not due to meet face-to-face in Malta.
Recent Stories
Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered
Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan
Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..
Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..
Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..
National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards
World Soil Day observed at UAF
Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri
DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects
More Stories From World
-
Google says AI weather model masters 15-day forecast18 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank34 minutes ago
-
Greeks still sceptical Britain will return Parthenon Marbles1 minute ago
-
China to further facilitate ice-and-snow tourism in northeastern region1 minute ago
-
EU chief to attend Notre Dame re-opening46 seconds ago
-
Natural disasters cause $310b in economic losses in 2024: Swiss Re49 seconds ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM after no-confidence defeat51 minutes ago
-
EU steps up monitoring of TikTok ahead of Romania vote51 minutes ago
-
Amnesty accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Georgian PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition amid pro-EU protests2 hours ago
-
European mission to imitate solar eclipse launches from India2 hours ago
-
South Korean president clings to power after martial law U-turn3 hours ago