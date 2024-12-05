Open Menu

Blinken Blasts Lavrov For Russian Escalation In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Blinken blasts Lavrov for Russian escalation in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of spreading a "tsunami of misinformation" and blamed Moscow for escalating the war in Ukraine

Ta'Qali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of spreading a "tsunami of misinformation" and blamed Moscow for escalating the war in Ukraine.

The two men were in Malta for the annual ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Lavrov's first visit to a European Union country since Russia's 2022 invasion of its neighbour.

"Now I regret that our colleague, Mr. Lavrov, has left the room, not giving me the courtesy to listen to us as we listen to him. And of course, our Russian colleague is very adept in drowning listeners with a tsunami of misinformation," Blinken said.

"But let's not fool ourselves and let's not allow him or anyone else to fool us. This is not about and has never been about Russia's security. This is about Mr. Putin's imperial project to erase Ukraine from the map."

He added: "One of our colleagues talked about escalation. He's exactly right. Let's talk about escalation."

He referenced North Korea sending troops to fight in the war with Ukraine, as well as "the ongoing assault on Ukraine's energy, including its nuclear transmission group, which poses a great threat to every single country in this room".

Blinken and Lavrov were not due to meet face-to-face in Malta.

Related Topics

Tsunami Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear European Union Visit Vladimir Putin North Korea Malta From

Recent Stories

Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari rememb ..

Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered

1 minute ago
 Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost u ..

Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of ..

Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women

1 minute ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..

7 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University ..

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..

1 minute ago
 Officials decide to continue combing operations in ..

Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas

1 minute ago
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post ..

Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly’s issues new press gallery car ..

National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards

5 minutes ago
 World Soil Day observed at UAF

World Soil Day observed at UAF

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atm ..

Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

5 minutes ago
 DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development proj ..

DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World