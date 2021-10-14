Blinken, Borrell Agree to Hold US-EU Energy Council Meeting in Early 2022 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell agreed to hold a US-EU Energy Council meeting early next year, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"(Blinken and Borrell) discussed their shared concerns regarding higher energy prices and their effect on the global economic recovery, and they agreed to hold a U.S.-EU Energy Council ministerial meeting in early 2022," Price said.