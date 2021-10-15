Blinken, Borrell Discuss Afghanistan, Russia, China at Talks in Washington - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed Afghanistan, Russia and China during talks in Washington on Thursday, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

"The Secretary and High Representative Borrell discussed developments related to Afghanistan and looked forward to the launch of the U.S.-EU High-Level Dialogue on Russia and the next high-level meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China, which will occur later this year," price said.

Blinken welcomed the EU's Indo-Pacific strategy and agreed to launch high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific in late 2021, Price added.