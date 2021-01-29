Blinken, Borrell Discuss US-EU Cooperation on China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed ways to improve US-EU bilateral relations as well as cooperation on issues related to China, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell today to discuss ways to repair, revitalize, and raise the level of ambition in the US-EU relationship," price said. "The Secretary and the High Representative also agreed to continue strong US-EU cooperation on issues related to China."

Blinken thanked Borrel for the European Union's leadership in various areas in recent years and emphasized the United States' desire to work with the bloc as well as its member states to address issues like the COVID-19 response, climate change, Transatlantic data flows and economic cooperation, the readout said.

US-China relations have plummeted to their lowest point in years as the two preeminent global economic powers have engaged in an ongoing trade war, among other points of contention.

The United States has repeatedly accused China of unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft and other infractions, while Beijing has accused Washington of flouting international norms and rules in its effort to promote US national interests.