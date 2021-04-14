Blinken, Borrell Say Concerned Over Build Up of Russian Forces on Ukraine Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern over the ongoing build up of Russian forces near Ukraine's eastern border, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"High Representative/Vice-President Borrell and Secretary Blinken discussed the recent developments in Ukraine and expressed their deep concern over the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine's borders," the European Union External Action Service said in a press release.