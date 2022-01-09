UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Borrell Talk About Russia's Proposals On Security Guarantees - EEAS

Published January 09, 2022

Blinken, Borrell Talk About Russia's Proposals on Security Guarantees - EEAS

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has discussed Russia's security proposals with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the EU External Action Service (EEAS) informs.

"Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell discussed the bilateral and multilateral diplomatic engagements following the proposals presented by the Russian Federation regarding Russia's views about the security arrangements in Europe," the EEAS said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Blinken and Borrell also covered the issue of Ukraine, emphasizing the need to implement the Minsk agreements.

"They agreed that any discussion about European security will happen in coordination and with participation of the European Union," the EEAS said.

Borrell said on Twitter that he discussed "Russia's military build-up around Ukraine, the need for Russia to deescalate, and diplomatic engagement on European security architecture" with Blinken.

Western countries are accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations.

In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.

