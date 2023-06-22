UrduPoint.com

Blinken Briefed G7, EU Representatives On His Talks With Chinese Officials - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed G7 and EU representatives on his discussions with Chinese officials in Beijing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The Secretary briefed the group on his meetings with senior People's Republic of China (PRC) officials in Beijing on June 18-19. The G7 noted the importance of close coordination on the PRC and reaffirmed that the G7 is more united than ever," Miller said on Wednesday.

Blinken met with representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the EU on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Miller added.

