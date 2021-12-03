Blinken Briefed Israeli Prime Minister on Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the ongoing talks in Vienna on the Iran nuclear deal, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Bennett affirmed the strong U.S.-Israel partnership and discussed regional security issues, including Iran and the ongoing talks in Vienna concerning Iran's nuclear program, as well as the global challenge posed by COVID-19," Price said in a press release.

During the call, Blinken underscored that both Israel and the Palestinian Authority should refrain from any actions that may exacerbate the already tense situation, including Israel's settlement activity in disputed territories.

The call took place following the start of the seventh round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna on Monday. The same day, media reported that Israel shared intelligence with the United States and several European allies that Iran is allegedly taking technical steps to enrich uranium to 90%, a level that is only useful for making nuclear weapons.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Israel had been trying to "poison" the negotiation process in Vienna by publishing fake news about Iran.