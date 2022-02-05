UrduPoint.com

Blinken Briefs Kuleba On Engagement With Russia On Security Issues - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Blinken Briefs Kuleba on Engagement With Russia on Security Issues - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Friday briefed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his recent engagement with Russian counterparts, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

Blinken had a phone call with Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 1.

"The Secretary shared with the Foreign Minister his recent engagement with Russian counterparts, which affirmed readiness to address mutual security concerns, the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and made clear U.S. willingness, alongside our Allies and partners, to impose swift and severe consequences on Russia if it chooses to escalate," Price said.

