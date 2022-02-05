Blinken Briefs Kuleba on Engagement With Russia About Security Issues - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Friday briefed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his recent engagement with Russian counterparts, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

Blinken had a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 1.

"The Secretary shared with the Foreign Minister his recent engagement with Russian counterparts, which affirmed readiness to address mutual security concerns, the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and made clear U.S. willingness, alongside our Allies and partners, to impose swift and severe consequences on Russia if it chooses to escalate," Price said.

Blinken and Kuleba discussed the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border and steps Kiev and Washington "are taking to encourage Moscow to pursue diplomacy over war and ensure security and stability," Price added.

Last month, Russia engaged in security talks with the United States, NATO, and the OSCE to address national security concerns over the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow wants guarantees NATO will not continue to expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. However, NATO countries have said the alliance's open door policy will remain.