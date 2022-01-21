(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has briefed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his meetings with US allies in Berlin and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke by phone today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the conclusion of his trip to Europe to address Russia's unprovoked military buildup near Ukraine's borders. The Secretary briefed Foreign Minister Kuleba on his meetings with Allied and Russian officials in Berlin and Geneva and underscored that any further Russian incursion will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies," Price said in a press release.