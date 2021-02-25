UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Bruneian Foreign Minister Reaffirm Cooperation In Phone Call -US State Department

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof reaffirmed cooperation in a phone call, the Department of State said in a readout.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister II Erywan reaffirmed the enduring partnership and cooperation between our nations based on mutual desire for the peace, security, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Both emphasized the importance of working together bilaterally and in multilateral fora, especially through Brunei's chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year. Secretary Blinken welcomed Brunei's ASEAN theme of "We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper." They also discussed ASEAN's essential role in resolving the crisis in Burma created by the military's seizure of power, and discussed ways to tackle COVID-19," Price said.

