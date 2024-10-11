Blinken Builds Ties With Thai, Malaysian PMs After Turbulence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Vientiane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Thursday for cooperation with Thailand and Malaysia after recent turbulence as he met their prime ministers at an Asia summit.
In a shift of focus after exhaustive diplomacy on the middle East crisis, Blinken is representing the United States in Laos at the annual East Asia Summit, which President Joe Biden is skipping for the second straight year.
Blinken met Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 38-year-old heir of a political dynasty who took over a month ago after her predecessor was ousted and the main opposition party dissolved.
Blinken said the United States hoped to work with Paetongtarn to "focus on things that we can do to better the lives of our people", including on the economy, security and climate change.
"The two countries have such an extraordinary history together and we simply want to build on it," Blinken told her.
Paetongtarn told Blinken of northern Thailand's recent deadly floods and voiced support for long-term relations with the United States.
Thailand is the oldest US ally in Asia but Washington has repeatedly criticised its record on democracy, although usually gently.
The State Department voiced alarm in August after a Thai court dissolved the reformist Move Forward Party and banned from politics the kingdom's most popular politician, Pita Limjaroenrat.
- 'Confidence' in Malaysia -
Blinken, wearing a dark-blue traditional Laotian jacket, later met separately with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has been a vocal critic of US support for Israel.
Neither mentioned the Middle East in brief remarks in the presence of reporters, with Blinken instead noting that the United States is the top foreign investor in Malaysia.
"I think this is a tremendous sign of both trust and confidence, because the investments don't happen unless there's tremendous confidence in the country," Blinken told Anwar.
Blinken, who met two weeks ago with his Chinese counterpart in New York, will also back efforts by Southeast Asia to raise concerns with Beijing about its actions in the South China Sea.
The summit marks a rare occasion in which Blinken is in the same room as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov but no talks between the two are expected.
The Biden administration, including presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, has ruled out talks with Russia on its invasion of Ukraine without involving Kyiv.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From World
-
18 women out of 121 Nobel literature prize laureates6 minutes ago
-
US consumer inflation eases to 2.4% in September6 minutes ago
-
Nigerian city on high alert over bandit influx6 minutes ago
-
Zelensky meets Macron in Paris as part of European tour16 minutes ago
-
After Nadal exit, Djokovic left to rage against dying of the light56 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz, Sinner pay tribute to 'unbelievable' Nadal at Shanghai Masters56 minutes ago
-
US consumer inflation eases to 2.4% in September56 minutes ago
-
France's City of Light switches to climate-resilient power cables1 hour ago
-
Chad's capital under threat as floodwaters rise1 hour ago
-
As Mozambique counts ballots, the results are already disputed1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores1 hour ago
-
Hurricane whips up bitter US election battle1 hour ago