Blinken, Bulgarian Counterpart Discuss Need For Continued Aid For Ukraine - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel earlier in the day to discuss continuing assistance for Ukraine, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel today, offering congratulations on her appointment," Blinken said in the release on Tuesday. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Gabriel discussed the need for continued security assistance for Ukraine from Allies and partners and ongoing efforts to diversify energy sources toward cleaner, more secure supplies and technologies."

Moreover, the release said Blinken and Gabriel also discussed the "importance of EU enlargement to secure stability and prosperity in the region.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that the White House is expected to ask Congress for an additional $10 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine next year.

The request is expected to test whether Republican lawmakers will side with the White House or seek to limit funding to Ukraine amid efforts to stabilize the US economy. Several Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, previously vowed that Ukraine would not have a so-called blank check if Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

