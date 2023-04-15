Blinken Calls for Immediate End of Fighting in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he is deeply concerned about the situation unfolding in Sudan, calling on all parties to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalation.

"Deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces ... We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues," Blinken said on Twitter.

The top US diplomat also said that Washington is in touch with the embassy in Khartoum.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey said on Twitter that he is "currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing." He also echoed Blinken's appeals to Sudanese military leaders to stop the fighting, adding that escalation of tensions to direct fighting is "extremely dangerous."

Clashes broke out earlier in the day between the Sudanese regular army and the country's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

The RSF claimed to have seized the Republican Palace, as well as the international airport of Khartoum and an air base in the city of Merowe. The RSF accused the regular army of attacking their base in the capital "using all kind of weapons."

On Thursday night, the Sudanese army said the RSF deployment in Khartoum and some other cities was illegal and not coordinated with the armed forces.

Media reported that the army's statement was prompted by the sudden start of the RSF's deployment near the Merowe air base.

Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources, that the Sudanese army was also deploying its divisions in Merowe "in case of security issues." The army reportedly gave the RSF some time to leave the city, but they said their presence there fully complied with their tasks and responsibilities.

In December 2022, Sudan's military and the country's opposition signed a political agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civilian government in the country. The document envisaged the appointment of a prime minister, adoptment of a temporary constitution and a two-year transitional period followed by a general election. The military pledged not to participate in the political life of the country soon after the agreement was signed.

However, the agreement did not put an end to the tensions between different power groups in the African country. Last week, the Forces of Freedom and Change, Sudan's leading opposition movement, announced that signing the final political agreement on the establishment of civilian government in Sudan will be postponed due to the absence of consensus between the military groups. Sudanese media reported that those groups are the country's regular army and various paramilitary groups, including the RSF.