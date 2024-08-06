Blinken Calls For Mideast Truce To 'break This Cycle' Of Violence
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the United States was working around the clock to prevent escalation in the middle East and urged Israel and Hamas to "break this cycle" of violence through a ceasefire.
With Iran believed to be planning a retaliatory strike against Israel following the killing of a top Hamas leader in Tehran, Blinken said that escalation would "only lead to more conflict, more violence, more insecurity."
"We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message -- all parties must refrain from escalation," he said as he met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
"It's also critical that we break this cycle by reaching a ceasefire in Gaza," Blinken said.
He said a ceasefire "will unlock possibilities for more enduring calm, not only in Gaza itself, but in other areas where the conflict could spread."
"What it really comes down to, really, is all parties finding ways to come to an agreement, not look for reasons to delay or to say no," Blinken said. "It is urgent that all parties make the right choices in the hours and days ahead."
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From World
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold8 minutes ago
-
US 'will not tolerate' attacks on troops in Mideast: Austin19 minutes ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold58 minutes ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP59 minutes ago
-
Memory of 'Chariots of Fire' hero Liddell burns bright for daughter1 hour ago
-
Russia says used aviation, artillery to repel Ukrainian border attack7 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus tapped to lead interim govt7 hours ago
-
Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf7 hours ago
-
After leader ousted, Bangladeshis dream of better future7 hours ago
-
Yunus to lead Bangladesh interim govt: president's office7 hours ago
-
Harris picks Minnesota governor Walz as running mate9 hours ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP10 hours ago