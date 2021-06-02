Blinken Calls for Regional Cooperation in Central America to Address Migration, Corruption

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called during a joint press conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado for increased cooperation between the United States and Central American countries to confront issues related to immigration, COVID-19 and corruption, among others.

"The fate of the people in the United States, is more intertwined than ever with our neighbors in Central America," Blinken said during remarks in Costa Rica on Tuesday. "To effectively confront the biggest challenges we face, like COVID-19, like the climate crisis, like immigration, like corruption, regional cooperation is more important than ever.

"

Blinken said democracy and human rights are undermined in many parts of Central America, adding that President Joe Biden is planning to provide $4 billion in US investments into the region to help stabilize the area.

Asked whether the United States plans to share coronavirus vaccines with Costa Rica, Blinken said the Biden administration will rollout within two weeks its plan to determine which countries will receive a share of the 80 million vaccine doses made available to the global community.