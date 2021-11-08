Blinken Calls Iraqi Prime Minister After Attack on His House - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi after the drone attack on the latter's residence, the US State Department informs.

"... Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today to condemn the terrorist attack yesterday, which targeted the prime minister's residence, and convey his relief that the Prime Minister was unharmed. Secretary Blinken underscored this attack was also an attack on the sovereignty and stability of the Iraqi state," the State Department said on Sunday.

Blinken reiterated that the United States was ready to support the Iraqi security forces in their investigation of the attack.

On Saturday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said that the US was aware of the reported drone attack targeting Al-Kadhimi's residence and condemned it as an act of terrorism.

Price said that the US was in close contact with the Iraqi security forces and had offered its assistance.

In the early hours of Sunday, there were multiple media reports that the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi came under a drone attack and was hit by a rocket. Iraqi media said that three of the prime minister's security guards were injured.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter following the drone attack targeting his house that he was fine and was calling for calm and restraint from everyone.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry qualified Sunday's attempt on the life of Al-Kadhimi as a terrorist attack, specifying that it was carried out with the help of three drones, two of which were downed. According to Iraqi security forces, the prime minister was not hurt.