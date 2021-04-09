UrduPoint.com
Blinken Calls Jordan's Abdullah II To Express Support Amid Royal Feud

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday reiterated the United States' support for the monarch amid the recent feud within the royal family, the State Department's spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan and commended King Abdullah II for Jordan's steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the middle East," Price said.

The spokesperson added that the United States deeply values "the strong bilateral cooperation and longtime friendship" with Jordan.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called Abdullah II "to underscore the importance of his leadership to the United States and the region.

"

Abdullah II acknowledged "painful days" in his first public speech since the security allegations against former crown prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein.

On Sunday, the prince said he was under house arrest, a day after state media reported he was told to stop actions that undermined national stability, as part of a broader security probe. The royal court published a letter two days latter, allegedly penned by Prince Hamzah, in which the estranged royalty pledged to always be of help to the king and the new crown prince.

